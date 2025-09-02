Lady Gaga’s ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Role Now Revealed

Netflix officially revealed Lady Gaga’s Wednesday Season 2 character: Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Nevermore Academy who naturally crosses paths with Wednesday Addams. The first image of her in character drops, and the “Born This Way” singer looked to be born for the role.

Lady Gaga’s Wednesday Season 2 Role is Rosaline Rotwood

Netflix’s official X account posted Gaga’s first image as Rotwood. Gaga was dressed in white with matching white-blonde hair and brows, chillingly beautiful. Perched on her shoulder is Thing, looking formidable. The caption on the post reads, “A vision in venom. Here’s your first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood.”

When part 2 of season 2 premieres, Gaga is also scheduled to debut a new song, “The Dead Dance.”

The A Star is Born actress is definitely in her element, and her fans also seem to think so. Her first look portrait as Rotwood garnered positive feedback, with fans expressing excitement for her upcoming appearance in the show.

One fan wrote, “MOTHER HAS ARRIVED.” A sentiment shared by another who predicted Gaga’s role in the Netflix series will bag her an Emmy: “Mother is coming for her 2nd Emmy for outstanding guest actress,” per the Daily Mail.

What’s Next for Her?

Gaga is also set to appear to make her long-awaited return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage. This is in spite of her busy schedule touring for her sold-out Mayhem Ball Tour. The official Instagram page for MTV made the announcement over the weekend and promised “there will be magic in the air” as Gaga is set to perform at the VMAs stage again. The last time she performed at the VMAs was with Ariana Grande in 2020 when they performed their collaboration “Rain On Me.”

Aside from her, other performers also include Jelly Roll, Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Tate McRae, J Balvin, and Post Malone, among others.

She’s also expected to take home awards on September 7 during the ceremony. She’s leading again with 12 nominations, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Album. This is the third time she’s led MTV’s list of nominees, first in 2010 with 13 nominations and again in 2020 with nine.