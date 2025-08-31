This Day in Top 40 History: August 31

Aug. 31 has been a big day in Top 40 music history. This day was noteworthy in the music careers of The Ronettes, John Lennon, Nicki Minaj, and Aaliyah. By looking back at Top 40 history, we can see how music is constantly changing and challenging us through albums and performances.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several classic tracks and albums defined the charts on this day:

1963: The Angels' "My Boyfriend's Back" hit No. 1 in the U.S.

The Angels' "My Boyfriend's Back" hit No. 1 in the U.S. 1963: The Ronettes made their debut on the Hot 100 with "Be My Baby." The song was produced by Phil Spector and became a top 10 smash, marking a turning point in the "Wall of Sound" era.

Cultural Milestones

Top 40 music and culture have changed and impacted history as a whole:

1971: John Lennon left Britain for New York City to begin a new life with Yoko Ono. Lennon never again returned to live in England.

John Lennon left Britain for New York City to begin a new life with Yoko Ono. Lennon never again returned to live in England. 1984: Purple Rain premiered in the U.K. Prince's film grossed over $80 million worldwide.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many memorable events and releases are tied to this date:

1970: The Isle of Wight Festival concluded after a landmark weekend. The massive festival featured Jimi Hendrix, The Who, and Bob Dylan, drawing approximately 600,000 fans.

The Isle of Wight Festival concluded after a landmark weekend. The massive festival featured Jimi Hendrix, The Who, and Bob Dylan, drawing approximately 600,000 fans. 1987: Michael Jackson's "Bad" premiered on CBS. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the music video debuted during the prime-time TV special Michael Jackson: The Magic Returns.

Michael Jackson's "Bad" premiered on CBS. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the music video debuted during the prime-time TV special Michael Jackson: The Magic Returns. 2003: Elton John's 1979 track "Are You Ready for Love" hit No. 1 in the United Kingdom. Boosted by a Sky Sports commercial, the disco-inspired song found new life decades after its original release.

Elton John's 1979 track "Are You Ready for Love" hit No. 1 in the United Kingdom. Boosted by a Sky Sports commercial, the disco-inspired song found new life decades after its original release. 2009: Lil Wayne signed Nicki Minaj to Young Money Entertainment. Sharing a roster with Drake, Minaj became a breakout star in 2010, releasing collaborations and her No. 1 debut album, Pink Friday.

Lil Wayne signed Nicki Minaj to Young Money Entertainment. Sharing a roster with Drake, Minaj became a breakout star in 2010, releasing collaborations and her No. 1 debut album, Pink Friday. 2018: A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and director Bradley Cooper, premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Aaliyah made headlines twice on Aug. 31. Her early death changed how people talked about artist safety and exploitation in music.

1994: R. Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah at a private ceremony at a Rosemont, Illinois, hotel. Although the marriage was annulled later, the incident remained shrouded in silence for years.

R. Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah at a private ceremony at a Rosemont, Illinois, hotel. Although the marriage was annulled later, the incident remained shrouded in silence for years. 2001: Aaliyah's funeral was held in New York City. Hundreds of mourning fans lined the streets as her casket, carried by a horse-drawn carriage, made its way to a private service.