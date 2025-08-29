Rachel Platten Set to Re-Record Hit Songs for September Release After Gaining Inspiration from Taylor Swift

Replicating Taylor Swift's strategy on reclaiming control of her music, singer Rachel Platten will put out fresh takes of her music, with "Fight Song" leading the pack on September 26. She's named the project Fight Song (Rachel's Version) — a new spin on tracks from her 2016 album Wildfire.

"I'm proud to announce that on 9/26, I'm releasing a new album with my own, 'Rachel's Versions,' of Fight Song, Stand By You and other songs from my album WildFire. Fight Song (Rachel's Version) will also include some live songs and a surprise from the vault," wrote Platten on Instagram.

Speaking about her journey through creating the albums, the singer expressed, "I had no idea when I wrote these songs in moments of vulnerability that they would go on to change my life. For a decade, they've lived out in the world, carrying their own weight. They've been part of your moments of strength, doubt, and connection."

"Now, as we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Fight Song, I've gone back to some of my originals, not to change them, but to reclaim them," wrote Platten to her 671 thousand fans.

Platten points to Taylor Swift's push to own her music as a guiding light. "I'm grateful to @TaylorSwift for bringing this conversation to light and empowering artists to take back control over their work, their stories, and their futures," Platten stated.

The album will bring new life to tracks like "Stand By You" and "Better Place." Jon Levine, who shaped the sound of Wildfire, returns to work with Platten in the studio, and the singer also credited him in her caption, writing, "Thank you to the immensely talented original producer of Wildfire, @JonLevine."

"Fight Song" climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015. The track gained more attention when Hillary Clinton picked it for her 2016 campaign trail.

Back in the day, Swift brought Platten to her 1989 World Tour in Philadelphia. They sang "Fight Song" on stage together. Earlier this year, the "Love Story" singer finally bought back the rights to her first six albums from Shamrock Capital in May in a $360 million deal.

"This is more than just new versions of old songs," Platten wrote online, adding "the new Rachel's Versions are infused with the voice I have now, the wisdom I've gained, and the undeniable pride of owning my masters."

Fans will find live cuts on the album, plus what Platten hints at as "a surprise from the vault." She'll mark ten years of "Fight Song" with a special one-night show at New York's Irving Plaza on October 16.

"I am endlessly grateful for all your support this past decade and cannot wait to meet you all!" she wrote in her caption of her Instagram post announcing the show. The singer-songwriter also mentioned that all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help the fight against breast cancer.