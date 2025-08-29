Audacy Launches Mental Health Broadcast with Carson Daly, Celebrities, and Medical Experts in September

This September, Audacy stations will air their annual I'm Listening special broadcast about mental health. The week-long program starting September 8 will bring mental health practitioners and entertainment stars together to share vital support information.

NBC's Carson Daly steps in to co-host with Audacy's Katie Neal. Known for hosting Today and The Voice, Daly joins the broadcast during World Suicide Prevention Day and its awareness month.

"We know first-hand radio's unique superpower to make a meaningful difference in people's lives," stated Dave Richards, Audacy SVP Programming, per Country Insider. "I'm Listening creates trusted, compassionate conversations that surround our listeners with both support and community, harnessing the full strength of our platforms to foster connection and inspire hope."

Two key experts will share their knowledge: Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble from The AAKOMA Project and Dr. Christine Yu Moutier of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. They'll tackle tough topics from the impact of AI and social media in society to postpartum depression struggles. Veterans' needs and family mental wellness will round out the discussion.

The event isn't dedicated to medical professionals, as celebrities also fill the guest list. Cynthia Erivo brings her voice to the cause. Tate McRae, Alex Warren, Lisa, and Kane Brown join in. Lewis Capaldi, Shirley Manson, 311, Amy Lee, and Ne-Yo add their stories, too. This marks the seventh year since the show's start in 2017.

Through these events and outreach, Audacy has raised over $2 million to support national and local mental health causes. Their next big push? The We Can Survive concert hits Newark's Prudential Center on September 26. This year's show will feature Alex Warren leading the lineup, with Ed Sheeran, Shaboozey, and Goo Goo Dolls also taking the stage.