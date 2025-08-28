Bruno Mars Will Ring in the New Year at Dolby Live at Park MGM

If you’re planning to sleep through the fireworks and welcome 2026 sleeping, you clearly haven’t heard of Bruno Mars ringing in the New Year at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The energetic funk maestro is back in Vegas, and he’s bringing nostalgia, explosive showmanship, and rest to those persistent rumors that he owes Vegas gambling money.

Bruno Mars Adds New Year’s Shows to His Las Vegas Residency

Billboard reported that the singer-songwriter added New Year’s dates to his Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM on December 30 and 31. (So, if you need us during the new year, you know where to find us.)

Earlier this week, Mars, who is also part of the Silk Sonic duo, celebrated his 100th show at Dolby Live (this does not include the 34 shows he headlined with Anderson .Paak). The long-running residency started off on New Year’s Eve weekend in 2016.

Pre-sales for the tickets start on August 27 at 10 am PT, and general public tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 29, at 10 am PT. For tickets, click here.

Gambling Debts Rumor

Aside from being in the headline for his successful collaborations with Lady Gaga for “Die With a Smile” and BLACKPINK’s Rosé for “APT.,” Mars was also rumored to be drowning in gambling debts, ironically with MGM Resorts in Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts has already debunked the rumor by releasing a statement to the New York Post: “We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”