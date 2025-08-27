Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Bo
Get To Know Bo:
Are you ready for a 10-pound tornado of joy wrapped in fluff? Meet Bo, a 1.5-year-old male Shih Tzu with the energy of a toddler on espresso and the heart of a teddy bear.
Bo’s hobbies include:
- Zoomies (he’s training for the Olympics, probably)
- Walks (he struts like he owns the sidewalk)
- Snuggles (he’s a certified cuddle bug)
- And being ridiculously adorable (he’s got that down to a science).
This little guy is smart—like, “figured out how to open the treat jar” smart. He’s always up for playtime, but when it’s time to chill, he’ll melt into your lap like butter on toast.
Bo is looking for a home where he can be the center of attention, the prince of playtime with toys and doggie friends and your personal happiness coach. If you’ve got a couch, a leash, and a heart ready to be stolen, Bo is your guy.
Check out the Team StinkyKiss website for an application or email tskadoptions@gmail.com.