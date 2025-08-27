ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Bo

Get To Know Bo: Are you ready for a 10-pound tornado of joy wrapped in fluff? Meet Bo, a 1.5-year-old male Shih Tzu with the energy of a toddler on…

Cody
Team Stinkykiss

Get To Know Bo:

Are you ready for a 10-pound tornado of joy wrapped in fluff? Meet Bo, a 1.5-year-old male Shih Tzu with the energy of a toddler on espresso and the heart of a teddy bear.
Bo’s hobbies include:

  • Zoomies (he’s training for the Olympics, probably)
  • Walks (he struts like he owns the sidewalk)
  • Snuggles (he’s a certified cuddle bug)
  • And being ridiculously adorable (he’s got that down to a science).

This little guy is smart—like, “figured out how to open the treat jar” smart. He’s always up for playtime, but when it’s time to chill, he’ll melt into your lap like butter on toast.

Bo is looking for a home where he can be the center of attention, the prince of playtime with toys and doggie friends and your personal happiness coach. If you’ve got a couch, a leash, and a heart ready to be stolen, Bo is your guy.

Check out the Team StinkyKiss website for an application or email tskadoptions@gmail.com.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

adoptable dogDogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect