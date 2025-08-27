Ed Kelce Spills on Travis Kelce’s Sweet Proposal to Taylor Swift

When your son is one of the NFL’s biggest stars and his fiancée is one of the world’s most famous pop icons, you might expect a grand, fireworks-filled proposal. But according to Ed Kelce, Travis Kelce kept it intimate, heartfelt, and very “them.”

In an interview with News 5's John Kosich, Ed Kelce opened up about how his son popped the question to Taylor Swift — and why it was just perfect.

A Proposal Almost Postponed

Ed shared that Travis originally wanted to wait.

“He was going to put it off till this week,” Ed said. “I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”

But Ed had some simple fatherly advice: “I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

A Backyard Moment Turned Forever

So, instead of waiting for something extravagant, Travis chose a quiet evening at home.

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine’ ... they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” Ed recalled.

Once Taylor said yes, the first calls they made were to family.

“They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew,” Ed said. “I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say.”

Celebrating With Love and Dinner

The celebrations didn’t stop there. Just days later, Ed joined Travis and Taylor for a family dinner at Travis’ house.

“His mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other,” he said.

The Big Reveal

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the couple made their engagement public on Instagram. Taylor posted a series of romantic garden photos with the caption:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨."

The ring itself? A stunning Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond, crafted with jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry — a classic sparkle for a very modern love story.