Jonas Brothers Star Opens Up About Embarrassing Mile High Club Run-In on Private Flight

During an August 19 appearance on the Are You Okay? TikTok show, Joe Jonas spilled details about an awkward encounter at 30,000 feet above the sky. When asked to share an "embarrassing memory that keeps [him] up at night", he recalled a mix-up with a crew member on the plane that left both parties red-faced.

"I joined the Mile High Club a couple years ago. I was wearing contacts, left the bathroom," said the 36-year-old singer to Bri Moris on the TikTok series. "I thought I was high-fiving my drummer. After the high-five, I realized it was the flight attendant," he revealed, wincing at the memory.

The mishap took place on a private aircraft. "It was a private plane, or I would be banned from flying," he admitted with a grin, adding that despite the mix-up, the adventure proved "worth it."

This revelation comes amid a whirlwind month. The band kicked off their 20th anniversary concert series in early August. Fans went wild when former co-star Demi Lovato showed up as a surprise guest during one of the first shows. Together, they belted out fan favorites, including "This is Me" from their 2008 Disney hit Camp Rock.

Plus, it appears more Disney magic might be brewing. While chatting on Hot Ones Versus with his brothers, Joe let it slip that he still needed to "read Camp Rock 3," sparking buzz about a possible sequel to the teen classic, per Billboard.

After the slip-up, he looked straight into the camera and yelled, "Sorry, Disney!" If true, it will be the first time the stars are reuniting on set after 15 years since Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam was released in 2010.

Since his Disney days, the pop star branched out in different directions. After the early success with his brothers, he launched the rock band DNCE and tackled other solo ventures. His split from ex-wife, Sophie Turner, made waves, with their divorce officially finalized in September 2024.

The Jonas Brothers: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour will keep the band on stage through 2025, crisscrossing North America. They'll rock the stages in Detroit, Dallas, Los Angeles, West Valley City, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, with the final show in Uncasville on November 14

The shows support their anniversary and latest album, Greetings From Your Hometown, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart after its August 8 release.