This Day in Top 40 History: August 23

On Aug. 23, 2024, Sabrina Carpenter released her sultry pop album Short n' Sweet. The album included worldwide hits such as "Espresso" and "Please, Please, Please," which reached No. 3 and No. 1 on the charts, respectively. The album launched her to fame after a childhood spent on the Disney Channel. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Aug. 23.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These No. 1 hits show how pop music is reflective of the culture at the time:

2014: The Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtrack sat at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The movie included classics from bygone eras and gave many songs a new life with younger generations.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtrack sat at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The movie included classics from bygone eras and gave many songs a new life with younger generations. 2019: Taylor Swift released Lover as the first album under her new record label. The bubblegum pop album debuted at No. 1 and marked a distinctive thematic and tonal shift from her previous album, Reputation.

Cultural Milestones

Because music is a form of art, it often takes influence from the world around it — and vice versa:

1993: 1980s pop group Duran Duran received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The U.K. band had albums reach the Top 10 in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2010s.

Notable Recordings and Performances

At live shows, you can witness your favorite artists bringing their hit songs to life:

2008: Madonna kicked off her Sticky & Sweet tour with a show in Cardiff. When she finally wrapped up the 85-show tour, it was the highest-grossing tour at that time.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry doesn't stay static for long, and it's always fascinating to look back and see how far it has come:

2004: Iran gave Queen official approval to be played in the country, where Western music was strictly prohibited. Queen was the first rock band to receive such approval, likely due to Freddie Mercury's Iranian heritage.