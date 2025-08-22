Katy Perry Shows Off Tour Photos with Daughter Daisy During Last U.S. Shows

During her final East Coast performances, Katy Perry shared backstage glimpses of 4-year-old Daisy at Madison Square Garden and the Boston Museum of Science. The August 18 photos show her little one twirling in a rainbow dress, playing with a toy pup at the iconic New York venue.

"EAST COAST I ❤️ YOU. Sorry I wrote a song about the West Coast being better but here's a East Coast splat to make up for it," Perry wrote on Instagram, as she posted backstage photos featuring her and Daisy with her 203 million fans. She also announced her remaining US tour stops in Raleigh, Nashville, Atlanta, Tampa, and Miami.

The MSG show packed in 19,500 fans, selling out the venue and crushing early doubts about ticket sales. "They said, 'No way! MSG, it couldn't be done.' And I was scared too," Perry told the crowd as she took the stage, per People Magazine. She later joked that she was scared she'd be "eating a hot dog from the corner" instead of performing a sold-out show.

After nine years together, Perry and Orlando Bloom went their separate ways in June. "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," a source told Us Weekly. "It's not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life." Both stars put their child first as they move forward.

Before attending the Bezos wedding, Bloom brought their daughter to see Perry on tour. "It's not messy between them," an insider shared with Us Weekly. "They aren't making drastic changes for Daisy's sake. They will keep their lives in Montecito. They are prioritizing stability and consistency for Daisy," the source added.

Earlier this year, Perry blasted into space with an all-female Blue Origin crew. This stellar achievement in April kicked off her global tour, which started in Mexico City that same month.

After wrapping up in the States with a final show in Miami on August 23, the "I Kissed a Girl" singer takes her show worldwide. Starting September 6 in South America, The Lifetime Tour will move through Chile, Argentina, and Brazil until September 19.

Come October, she'll hit European stages, with stops in the UK, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Asian venues follow in November, with a grand finale in Abu Dhabi on December 7.