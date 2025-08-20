ContestsEvents
Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Fiona

Cody

Get To Know Fiona:

Fiona is such a sweet girl, and her personality absolutely shines. She loves to play fetch and run around having a good time! She has the BEST personality, she is happy and floppy! She loves to play with dogs, she sits for treats, and she is the best ever!

  • Lovable, yep!
  • Housetrained, yep!
  • Goofy, yep… she is a labby!
  • Master at fetch, absolutely!
  • Homeless, sadly, yes!

But you can change that! Come adopt this house hippo and never be lonely again!

Fiona's adoption fee has been sponsored by her favorite volunteers. She is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

Dogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
