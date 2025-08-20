Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Fiona

Get To Know Fiona:

Fiona is such a sweet girl, and her personality absolutely shines. She loves to play fetch and run around having a good time! She has the BEST personality, she is happy and floppy! She loves to play with dogs, she sits for treats, and she is the best ever!

Lovable, yep!

Housetrained, yep!

Goofy, yep… she is a labby!

Master at fetch, absolutely!

Homeless, sadly, yes!

But you can change that! Come adopt this house hippo and never be lonely again!

Fiona's adoption fee has been sponsored by her favorite volunteers. She is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

