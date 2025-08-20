Chris Martin Addresses Boston Gig, Calls it a ‘Debacle’

Ladies and gentlemen, Coldplay’s Chris Martin just turned what could’ve been a disaster into a masterclass in marketing and how to become viral. The frontman has now addressed the infamous Boston concert Jumbotron incident. ICYMI, Astronomer’s married CEO Andy Byron and HR Executive Kristin Cabot found themselves front and center in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Chris Martin: “Thank You for Coming Again After That Debacle”

During the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour stop at Craven Park in Kingston upon Hull, England, earlier this week, Martin read the fan signs. He told the crowd, “We are so happy to be here. Many of you have written signs. So, I'll take some time to try and read some signs. Then we'll see what happens,” per HullLive (via People).

One of those in attendance is an audience member who also saw the show in Boston. The fan’s sign said that they’d seen the band “three times in three months,” prompting a reply from him, “You were at that Boston gig. Well, okay, thank you for coming again after that debacle.”

He added, “We've been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time and it is only recently that it became a... yeah. Life throws you lemons, and you've got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you.”

Martin said of Byron and Cabot after seeing them on screen, thinking they caught a sweet moment, “Look at these two.” But after the pair hurriedly tried to hide their faces, the frontman said, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” He added, “Holy s–t. I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

Byron and Cabot both resigned from Astronomer after the debacle.

Oasis’ Shade

After the viral incident, Liam Gallagher of Oasis told their fans during a performance in Manchester, England, in July that there are no cameras in the audience and they will not be filmed and aired on a Jumbotron, and they could engage in PDA at their shows, per the New York Post.