The Chainsmokers Drop New Single ‘HELIUM’ During 10th Anniversary Brooklyn Show

Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn shook with bass on August 8, as The Chainsmokers marked their decade-long run. 10,000 fans packed the space while the duo previewed their latest track, "HELIUM," to thunderous applause from the audience.

Working with Anna Sofia, they crafted a sound that mixes raw vocals from both Sofia and Drew Taggart. Sharp drum hits cut through thick bass waves, marking a shift in their musical style.

The night started strong with local talent Beau Cruz at the decks. Next came beats from Italian producer Gravagerz, while GRAMMY-nominated legendary DJ Wuki wrapped up the opening sets.

The show hit its peak when DAYA stepped out for their smash hit "Don't Let Me Down." The Diamond-certified and GRAMMY-winning track, which is also one of the biggest dance songs of all time, will turn 10 next year.

Later, Love Island star Amaya made waves with an unexpected visit to the booth. "The greatest woman that has ever existed," said Alex (a huge fan) to the crowd about Amaya, as reported by Antimusic.

When issues struck the Brooklyn Mirage, plans shifted. The concrete and steel of Under the K Bridge, with the massive Brooklyn Bridge above, turned into an unexpected, perfect spot for the show.

Before "HELIUM," The Chainsmokers dropped "White Wine & Adderall," a track featuring vocals from Beau Nox, which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. This UK garage beat shows how far they've come with their sound.

"HELIUM" is now out and available on all streaming platforms. The track keeps their signature touch while pushing into fresh territory, much like their breakthrough days of 2015. You can watch the fresh music video now on YouTube.

The duo will continue hitting festival and club performances through the end of 2025, with scheduled stops in Chicago, Las Vegas, Worcester, and Huntsville. They'll also perform at the Palms Tree Music Festival in Napa on October 11, and then the Pulso GNP Festival in Mexico on October 25.