This Day in Top 40 History: August 15

On Aug. 15, 1976, Swedish group ABBA released "Dancing Queen." The disco dance track became a multigenerational, international hit and was the band's only No. 1 single in the U.S. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Aug. 15.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Whether it's a first major success or another marker on the way to legendary status, you can't argue with a No. 1 hit. These artists topped the charts on Aug. 15:

Elvis Presley kicked off a five-week stint at No. 1 with his single "It's Now or Never." It was the King's second No. 1 song since he returned from his time in the U.S. Army just months earlier. 1992: Boyz II Men's single "End of the Road" became their first song to reach the top of the charts. It went on to spend 13 consecutive weeks at No. 1, breaking a record previously set by Elvis Presley.

Cultural Milestones

The 1960s were formative years for the pop music landscape, with Aug. 15 seeing these key moments:

In the midst of the rock 'n' roll trend, Dean Martin made it to No. 1 with "Everybody Loves Somebody." Martin's version of the 1940s song ousted The Beatles from the top spot. 1969: The first-ever Woodstock festival kicked off in Bethel, New York. Around 400,000 people attended the three-day event, which promoted music and peace.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Artists are constantly exploring how to set their shows apart and create a unique experience for their fans. Here are some successful examples from Aug. 15:

The Beatles held a landmark concert at Shea Stadium in New York City. With more than 55,000 fans present, it went down in history as the first stadium rock concert. 2024: Taylor Swift opened a five-show run at Wembley Stadium as part of her international Eras Tour. On the first night, she surprised fans with special guest Ed Sheeran, and the pair sang their "Red" duet, "Everything Has Changed."

Industry Changes and Challenges

As the music industry grows and develops, artists have to adapt to a changing world:

A Long Island women's shelter refused a donation from a James Brown benefit concert. Brown's wife had accused him of assault, and the shelter refused the donation to protest his actions. 2024: Taylor Swift released two new digital versions of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Many critics speculated that the release of so many album variants was an attempt to stay at the top of the charts.