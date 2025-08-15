Harry Styles’ Fourth Album Coming in Early 2026, Inside Sources Reveal

Fresh music from Harry Styles will hit streaming platforms in January 2026, with his fourth studio album set to drop by spring, claims X user @ABTLABinsider. The British singer's last release was Harry's House back in May 2022.

Dubbed "HS4" by his devoted following, the new project marks his longest stretch without music since going solo. Three years of quiet have passed since his last tracks hit the charts.

"Harry Styles new music in January and new album due out in March/April," @ABTLABinsider posted to X on August 6, sparking wild buzz among fans. According to Los40, the user has reportedly shared reliable information on the 'Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker's moves before.

This schedule breaks Harry's usual pattern. While Fine Line came out in 2019 and Harry's House followed in 2022, the star now takes a longer pause between albums. His next drop pushes past the three-year mark that fans expect.

Sources told Rolling Stone that work on the fourth album started quietly in 2022. The star split time between studio sessions and film sets, mixing music with his growing acting career. As Netflix Junkie put it, "baby ideas were born, possibly during glam breaks or while Florence Pugh quietly judged him off-camera."

Sharp-eyed fans spent months watching for signs of new music from the "What Makes You Beautiful" hitmaker. They've studied his clothes, tracked his movements, and picked apart his social posts for any hints about the upcoming tracks.

There are even rumors that he might test new songs at a surprise show before the big release. These whispers gained speed after Lady Gaga's packed free beach concert at Copacabana in May 2025.

Some believe that Harry Styles would be the perfect follow-up to grace the event, since it'll be a great way for him to step back into the spotlight and reconnect with his fans. However, others argue that the chances of him performing the show are slim since he hasn't dropped any new music in a bit.

Since Harry's House, the former One Direction member has branched into films and business. Yet this marks his first actual break from music since starting his solo career.