ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Attraction That Stands Above the Rest in Georgia

The United States is filled with historic attractions all across the country, and no matter where you’re vacationing, you’ll likely find something unique and special to experience. It’s such a…

Anne Erickson
The United States is filled with historic attractions all across the country, and no matter where you're vacationing, you'll find one.
Getty Images / Evan Schneider

The United States is filled with historic attractions all across the country, and no matter where you're vacationing, you'll likely find something unique and special to experience. It's such a big country, and the fabric of America is so different from state to state, so experiencing different attractions throughout states can really be a night-and-day experience. As for this state, one popular attraction is getting recognized for being a must-see.

The Best Attraction in Georgia

Nancy Dunham at Money Talks News has put together a feature highlighting the best attractions in each state. In the piece, she notes that "each U.S. state has such an embarrassment of riches," so "it's almost impossible to see everything that's worthwhile." What's cool about this tally is that Dunham highlights some really unique attractions. It's not just cities; it's actually specific attractions that make these states unique. As someone who reports on travel a lot, I'm impressed by the variety on this tally of attractions, too.

Before we get to our state, let's look at the crowning attraction in the whole country. It has to be the Statue of Liberty. "There are millions of things to see in the Empire State, but most visitors invariably think of either Times Square or the Statue of Liberty," Dunham notes. "While in New York City, you should take a ferry ride across New York Bay to the Statue of Liberty National Monument on Liberty Island." So, it goes without saying that visiting the Statue of Liberty is a must if you're vacationing in that area.

So, what's the best attraction in Georgia? It's the coastal city of Savannah, where Dunham says to "just take in the natural beauty, including the 100-plus-years-old Southern live oak trees, draped with Spanish moss, that are a highlight of the city and surrounding area. You'll find plenty just by driving around, or you can take a formal tour and learn how they became such an integral part of the area's history." It's certainly one of the most popular spots in the state.

EvergreenGeorgia
Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
young woman reading book under bed cover and holding a flashlight.
Human InterestThe 5 Spookiest Haunted House Books For Fall 2025
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, How Travis Kelce Landed Taylor Swift.
Human InterestTaylor Swift Spills on Travis Kelce’s on How ‘Swelcie’ BeganKayla Morgan
Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during his fourth round Men's Singles match on Day Eight of the 2016 US Open
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 14
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect