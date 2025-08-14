Olivia Rodrigo Launches GUTS Tour Book: A Celebration of Her Music, Fans, and Charity

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo plans to drop a 136-page book about her GUTS World Tour this fall. The hardback, packed with behind-the-scenes shots and tour mementos, will hit stores on September 26.

Five skilled photographers — Paula Busnovetsky, Miles Leavitt, Jesse DeFlorio, Rahul Bhatt, and Jess Gleeson — captured striking moments throughout the tour that you can relive in the book. Each $38 copy sports a die-cut case with a glinting metallic foil star on the cover.

"GUTS has been such a special chapter for me & I can't thank u enough for being part of it," wrote Rodrigo in an announcement on her Instagram. "I've put together a special book 2 commemorate all our GUTS tour memories and it's available for preorder now! miss y'all already," the "Drivers' License" hitmaker added in her caption.

The shows drew massive crowds, as over 1.6 million fans packed venues across the globe. From February 2024 to July 2025, Rodrigo lit up stages in 64 cities spanning 27 countries on five continents, and sold out over 100 shows as the sole headliner.

Rolling Stone even praised her work: "Rodrigo cemented her position in pop culture as a generation-defining artist. As a rockstar." Her impact struck such a chord that Billboard named her Touring Artist of the Year in October 2024.

Through her Fund 4 Good program, she channeled two million dollars to worthy causes. The money supports groups focused on girls' education, reproductive rights, and stopping gender-based violence.

The GUTS album smashed records when it dropped in September 2023. Following her GRAMMY-winning debut album, SOUR, the record shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while "Vampire," its lead single, topped the Hot 100 chart. No female artist had achieved two back-to-back No. 1 debuts in nearly a decade before Rodrigo.

Inside the book, fans will find exclusive goodies: a double-sided tour poster, collectible cards, and sticker sheets. A red ribbon marks favorite pages, while detailed schedules and stage plans bring back the tour memories.

If you couldn't make any of the shows, the 100+ page hardcover captures many behind-the-scenes and Olivia's creative process with exclusive photos that let you experience the tour like you were there.