Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Dottie

FOTAS Aiken

Get To Know Dottie:

This is Dottie, a sweet, sweet Old English Bulldog new to the adoption floor.

She’s 7 years old and weighs 44 lbs, though she’s horribly skinny. She’ll be a wonderful pet for someone with time, care, and tenderness.

Dottie has had a rough life so far, overbred and neglected. We hope this post changes that. She’s available for adoption or rescue.

She’s spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. We think she’s good with friendly dogs, but a meeting with existing pets is suggested. We don’t know if she’s housetrained.

Dottie has heartworms, but treatment will be provided at no cost to you. Her adoption fee is $35.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please share this post. The shelter is full, and Dottie needs adoption quickly.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

