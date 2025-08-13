Jesse McCartney Welcomes Baby Boy, Shows Up for Surprise Jonas Brothers Show

Jesse McCartney and his wife, Katie Peterson, welcomed their first baby boy into their family on May 7. Two months later, in August, McCartney made waves with an unexpected visit to the Jonas Brothers concert in New Jersey.

"Archer James McCartney took center stage on 5/7/25," wrote the parents in their Instagram announcement on June 17. "Our sweet Archie couldn't wait to meet us and arrived a bit earlier than expected. We are so in love with him. He loves when mommy reads him a book and when Daddy sings him off to sleep. We look forward to bringing him home very soon," Katie expressed in the caption.

Jesse and Katie got married in 2021 after a nine-year relationship. They shared their pregnancy news in February. The couple has always wanted kids.

In March 2024, McCartney spoke about parenthood to E! News, stating, "I see a lot of my close friends now that have kids, and there's so many special moments that they have. Eventually, that's something I definitely want to have."

He also gushed about how Katie would make an amazing mother, with the joke: "I'd be raising a cave baby, so it's a good thing that she's the one that will be raising the child with me."

As the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour in New Jersey on August 10, the fans at the MetLife Stadium venue got the shock of their lives. Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas brought their old friend McCartney on stage, and the crowd went wild.

But the Alvin and the Chipmunks star wasn't the only surprise guest there. The New Jersey concert turned into quite the reunion, as singer Demi Lovato, who starred with the brothers in Camp Rock, also stepped on stage. It marked a rare public gathering of the former Disney stars.

Next up for McCartney? His upcoming The Weightless Tour kicks off September 30 in Washington, DC, and will move through Atlantic City, New York, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Denver, and Las Vegas. He'll bring tracks from his latest EP, All's Well, to 24 cities across the country. The final show will be in San Francisco on November 15.

Want to see the "Beautiful Soul" singer perform live on stage again? You can find all information on his upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on his official tour page.