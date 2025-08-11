Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Reaches 20 Weeks at #1 on Dance Charts as ‘The Fame’ Moves up to #2

For twenty weeks straight, Lady Gaga's Mayhem has topped the Billboard Top Dance Albums chart. The 2025 album from the "Die With a Smile" hitmaker claims the No. 1 spot, while her 2008 record, The Fame, takes the second spot.

Since its March 7 release, Mayhem has ruled the dance chart for all but one week. This run also beats her Born This Way winning streak of 19 weeks on the chart. Her tracks keep fans moving on dance floors around the world.

Gaga's music keeps dominating the charts. While Mayhem and The Fame take the leads, Born This Way also recently reappeared on the Top Dance Albums list at No. 12. At 39 years old, her sound stays fresh as new tracks mix with past hits.

As Forbes raved, "Multiple wins at the same time isn't uncommon for Gaga, particularly when she's in the middle of a new promotional era — and clearly, fans are listening to more than the new material."

Across the Atlantic, both records resonate with listeners. The Fame jumped ten spots to #61 on the UK Official Albums Chart. Mayhem also found its way back to the top 100, clinging on at the very bottom at No. 100. Streams pushed The Fame to No. 48 on the UK Official Album Streaming ranks charts, per Forbes.

Her duet with Bruno Mars on "Die With a Smile" holds strong at #63 in Britain on the Official Singles chart. Almost a year old, the track continues to draw listeners. The music video has been watched by fans up to 1.2 billion times since it dropped.

British fans are also racking up physical copies of her albums. As Forbes reports, both Mayhem and The Fame records climbed to #69 and #66, respectively, on the physical sales rankings tally.

These wins add to Gaga's dance music legacy. While Mayhem did great holding on for 20 weeks, no one tops The Fame with its staggering 193-week run at #1. Chromatica is her second-longest-charting album on the Top Dance Charts, owning the top spot for 36 straight weeks. Now, her latest project is in third.

What's next for Lady Gaga? She's currently rocking the stages on the North American leg of her Mayhem Ball Tour. As crowds fill arenas every night, streaming numbers soar for both old and new songs.

Want to hear her perform Hits like "Disease" and "Abracadabra" live? You can catch her in New York City and Miami this August. Come September, she'll head to Europe, with stops in London, Manchester, Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam, Antwerp, and Paris.