This Day in Top 40 History: August 7

On Aug. 7, we have seen the release of many albums and No. 1 songs. Elvis Presley's white jumpsuit was also sold at auction. Keep reading for more exciting facts in Top 40 history that occurred on Aug 7.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, contributions from countless artists have helped shape pop music, including the following that occurred on Aug. 7:

1970: Stevie Wonder released his 12th album, Signed, Sealed, Delivered. It included four hit singles that charted on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours," which peaked at No. 3.

Cultural Milestones

When music is released, it can often take on a life of its own — as can memorabilia. The following Aug. 7 events exemplify this:

1954: The Crew Cuts' version of "Sh-Boom" hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts. The song got a second life 52 years later when it featured in the Pixar movie Cars.

Notable Recordings and Performances

It looks like New York City was the place to be for live music on Aug. 7:

1997: Nearly 1 million people crowded into Central Park's North Meadow for a free Garth Brooks concert. It's considered one of the largest concerts ever held in the park.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Artists, fans, and labels have to adjust as the industry grows and changes:

1987: Lindsey Buckingham abruptly left Fleetwood Mac after a disagreement with band members. He rejoined the group 10 years later.

2024: Three Taylor Swift concerts scheduled in Vienna were cancelled due to a security threat.