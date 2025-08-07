ContestsEvents
This Day in Top 40 History: August 7

Usher at the Teen Choice Awards 2001 held at the Universal Amphitheatre
On Aug. 7, we have seen the release of many albums and No. 1 songs. Elvis Presley's white jumpsuit was also sold at auction. Keep reading for more exciting facts in Top 40 history that occurred on Aug 7.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, contributions from countless artists have helped shape pop music, including the following that occurred on Aug. 7:

  • 1970: Stevie Wonder released his 12th album, Signed, Sealed, Delivered. It included four hit singles that charted on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours," which peaked at No. 3.
  • 1976: "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" by Elton John and Kiki Dee hit No. 1 in the U.S. The song held the top spot for four weeks.
  • 1982: Dexys Midnight Runners' hit song "Come On Eileen" reached No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart. It topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 the following year.
  • 2001: Usher released 8701, his third studio album, in the U.S. It included "U Remind Me" and "U Got It Bad," which both reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cultural Milestones

When music is released, it can often take on a life of its own — as can memorabilia. The following Aug. 7 events exemplify this:

  • 1954: The Crew Cuts' version of "Sh-Boom" hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts. The song got a second life 52 years later when it featured in the Pixar movie Cars.
  • 2008: A lucky bidder spent $300,000 on Elvis Presley's iconic white bedazzled jumpsuit, making it the most expensive piece of The King's memorabilia ever sold at auction.

Notable Recordings and Performances

It looks like New York City was the place to be for live music on Aug. 7:

  • 1997: Nearly 1 million people crowded into Central Park's North Meadow for a free Garth Brooks concert. It's considered one of the largest concerts ever held in the park.
  • 2008: After 151 shows, The Police concluded their reunion tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was the band's first tour since 1986.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Artists, fans, and labels have to adjust as the industry grows and changes:

  • 1987: Lindsey Buckingham abruptly left Fleetwood Mac after a disagreement with band members. He rejoined the group 10 years later.
  • 1999: Following a Dave Matthews Band concert in Hartford, Connecticut, 55 people were arrested due to violent behavior. The violence was largely attributed to people who were congregating outside the venue but not attending the show.
  • 2024: Three Taylor Swift concerts scheduled in Vienna were cancelled due to a security threat.

Aug. 7 was a landmark day for Top 40 music, with numerous significant events and milestones.

Megan ZahndWriter
