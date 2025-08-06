ContestsEvents
Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Teagan

Get To Know Teagan:

Hello, my name is Teagan! I'm a cute little Schnauzer mix who's on the hunt for a loving home to call my own. If you find lizards and frogs taking over your yard, no need to worry because I, being a mighty huntress, will step in and take care of them for you!

I'm a 3-year-old female, and I weigh 12 pounds. I've learned to love having my belly rubbed and even get the zoomies sometimes! I have come a long way already from the dreadful life I had before. Though I'm not fully house-trained just yet, I'm working on it and will get there with a little bit more practice.

Another thing you should know about me is that I absolutely love cheese, so having a stock of it in the house would be amazing. I would prefer to be in a home without small children, as they scare me. But if you have a fenced-in yard and lots of love to give, then I think we might just be the perfect match.

So if you're interested in meeting me, don't hesitate to get in touch. I can't wait to find my forever home!

Check out the Team StinkyKiss website for an application or email tskadoptions@gmail.com.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

