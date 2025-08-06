Miley Cyrus Goes Nude for Perfect Magazine, Talks Hannah Montana Anniversary Plans

The next issue of Perfect magazine will feature Miley Cyrus in a striking black-and-white photo. The 32-year-old singer poses with minimal coverage in one of three cover shots for the fourth issue, set to hit stands on August 11.

"Even if I'm wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it," said Cyrus, as quoted by Perfect magazine in their teaser shared on Instagram on August 4. The "Hannah Montana" star looked directly into the camera with a smoldering gaze as she covered her bare chest with one hand in the photo.

Artists Paolo Roversi and Lynette Garland shot the 80-page special. The other covers mix styles in bold ways. One pairs a Marie Antoinette gown from Sofia Coppola's 2005 film with basic Converse shoes. The third photo shoot shows Cyrus in a rare 1982 Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren corset from their Savage collection.

"I feel like I'm in that kind of God pocket: everything is just flowing and there's a real harmonious relationship between me and what I'm wearing. It still feels like skin. I don't feel like it ever overpowers. I don't feel like it's wearing me." Cyrus expressed in the post, accompanying her Marie Antoinette dress.

This shoot comes as the star plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her iconic role as Hannah Montana in March 2026. "I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this. Without Hannah, there really wouldn't be this kind of — this me," she shared with Chris Olsen during a TikTok radio interview.

In June, the star spoke openly about body image and why she would rather opt for full-coverage swimwear. During an episode of Monica Lewinsky's Reclaiming podcast, she admitted, "There was a couple that were about my body, and people were putting my head on very unattractive things. And I still see that when I put on a bathing suit to this day. I wear very — you would never think — very modest bathing suits."

"I'm still so insecure about those memes about my body," she added.