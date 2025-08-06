Chappell Roan’s ‘The Subway’ Hits #1 as Singer Takes Time with New Album, Prioritizes Mental Health

While "The Subway" sits at the top of global music charts, Chappell Roan makes it clear — her next record might take half a decade. "The second project doesn't exist yet," she clarified in an interview with Vogue. "There is no album. There is no collection of songs."

Since her 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, the GRAMMY winner has put out three tracks. Each one — "Good Luck, Babe!" "The Giver" and "The Subway" came after careful thought. "It took me five years to write the first one, and it's probably going to take at least five to write the next," she expressed.

Speaking about not seeing any value in putting out music under pressure, she stated, "I'm not that type of writer that can pump it out."

The words came straight: "I don't think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything. I see some comments sometimes like 'She's everywhere except that damn studio.' Even if I was in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster."

These days, the "Pink Pony Club" star stepped back from online platforms to protect her peace. In her words to Vogue: "Socials harm the f*ck out of me and my art. I'm not doing that to myself anymore."

She's also excited to see how her next project will evolve without any social media influence. "I've never written an album where I don't have Instagram or anything. The album process is purely, only mine. No one on TikTok gets to see it," she stated.

Getting "The Subway" ready took time, as her raw feelings stood in the way. "I just wasn't ready to put it out yet. It was just too painful. I was just too angry and scared — just about my life — to put it out," the 27-year-old songstress shared.

Work partner Dan Nigro told the New York Times last year about their progress. According to him, they've recorded five songs so far — "a couple of ballads" and a "mid-tempo rock song." "I'll say that much. It's a new version of Chappell," the producer revealed.

Want to see her live? The singer is currently in Europe rocking stages on the European leg of her Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Tour this August. She also has a US pop-up tour scheduled this fall. She'll kick off the US run by playing four nights at New York's Forest Hills Stadium from September 20 to 24.