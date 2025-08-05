Demi Lovato Drops New Single ‘Fast’ and Fan-Favorite Inspired Hat

On August 1, Demi Lovato released "Fast" and unveiled merchandise that plays off a viral social media moment she had in 2016. The new merch turns a series of Instagram comments she made years ago into wearable art.

A black cap, priced at $35, displays "GET A JOB" embroidered on its front side. The back reads "STAY AWAY FROM HER" — words from when the star addressed the stalker posting pictures with her sister, Madison de La Garza. Those who place orders for the caps now can expect their shipments from September 12.

Social media lit up with praise for the clever merchandise launch. One X user shared on the TL: "The marketing is so genius," while another fan commented, "We will be purchasing." A third user joked about the "GET A JOB" comment being a dig at cryptocurrency enthusiasts, writing, "It seems like a direct attack on crypto bros and streamers."

Breaking a three-year pop music silence, the new track, "Fast," bursts with raw emotion. The opening lines catch listeners off guard: "I'm not so sure I've ever felt like this before/ I can't deny, it feels so right/ I must confess, already got me so obsessed/ Is that alright? Is that alright?"

Discussing how they collaborated on the record, Producer Zhone shared with Rolling Stone, "It's been so inspiring working with Demi and experiencing her journey of continued leveling up. She's such a master in the studio. This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout."

In the "Fast" music video, you can see the Camp Rock star dancing through the streets while singing. Daniel Sachon took charge in the director's chair, while Kevin Hickey, known as Zhone, served as executive producer.

This track hints at what's coming in Demi's upcoming ninth studio album, set to drop this year. Writers Chloe Angelides and Jake Torrey collaborated with her to craft the song.