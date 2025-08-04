Madonna Re-Releases ‘Dress You Up’ in Honor of Superfans and Barbie Doll Designers

Madonna re-released her 1984 track “Dress You Up,” and no, this isn't just a nostalgia cash grab. It’s a love letter to the superfans who’ve spent years replicating her: the Barbie doll designers who’ve been dressing up plastic pop stars and paid homage to the “Queen of Pop’s” most iconic looks.

Madonna Re-Released “Dress You Up”

The “Like a Virgin” singer dropped the final single from her 1985 album in a three-song digital copy bundle. The first version features a bouncy official remix, the second is an almost six-minute “12 Formal Mix,” and the final version is a “Casual Instrumental Mix,” according to Billboard.

Dedicated to Super Fans

According to a press release, the three-bundled digital release is dedicated to Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi. Paglino and Grossi are Barbie doll designers and superfans who tragically died in a car crash in Italy earlier this week. The statement reads, “We dedicate this release to them. Thank you for dressing up so many of your creations in Madonna's iconic looks over the years.”

What’s Next for Her?