T-Pain, Zedd, and MGK to Headline Las Vegas Grand Prix Music Festival at Sphere

Music stars will light up the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix this November. The three-day event pairs racing thrills with chart-topping acts.

"While the action on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is the main event, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere elevates the experience with its incredible fan zone entertainment," said Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., in their announcement, per Billboard.

Electronic music master Zedd will kick off the show on Thursday. MGK takes over on Friday with his rock-rap mix. T-Pain brings his signature sound on Saturday to close out the weekend. Rising stars Sofi Tukker, Jess Glynne, Cimafunk, Balu Brigada, and Cassian round out the list of performers.

Fans at the stage will catch both music and motorsports. The T-Mobile Stage spot sits right by Sphere, giving a perfect view of Turn 5G. They'll also see cars zip through the tricky turns 7 to 9. Giant screens on Sphere's surface will flash with bright displays during shows.

Want to catch the action? T-Mobile sells two types of three-day passes. You can choose between tickets with fixed seats in the grandstand or general tickets with standing-view only spots, where you can watch the stage. Both passes will let you access exclusive fan activations and extra perks through Club Magenta.

The general admission tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. You can find more information on the scheduled acts and buy tickets from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix's official website.