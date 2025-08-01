Georgia’s Winter Weather Forecast is Here

Summer is still upon us, but at some point, the seasons will change and it will be time to usher in fall and winter. The first day of autumn is set for Sept. 22 this year, so the clock is ticking. The Farmer's Almanac has already released its fall weather predictions for the 2025 season, and overall, the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a warmer-than-average fall season for most of the United States, with much of the western half of the country getting warmer weather. But, why not look ahead to the winter weather forecast? It's never too early to prep for what's ahead.

The Winter Weather Forecast for the State

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has unleashed an early prediction for what to expect for the winter of 2025-26, and it's looking warmer than normal, at least for much of the United States. The NOAA is a federal agency in the U.S. within the Department of Commerce that helps forecast and predict climate and weather. "From daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings, and climate monitoring to fisheries management, coastal restoration and supporting marine commerce, NOAA’s products and services support economic vitality and affect more than one-third of America’s gross domestic product," they note.

The NOAA adds that their "dedicated scientists use cutting-edge research and high-tech instrumentation to provide citizens, planners, emergency managers and other decision makers with reliable information they need, when they need it."

For the 2025-26 winter season, their forecast shows that it's looking warmer for much of the U.S. Looking at November through January, the majority of the country is looking at a chance of above normal temperatures, with the exception being the northern most areas of the country. For that same period, precipitation is looking normal, except for the southern half of the country, which is likely to be drier, and areas of the Midwest, including Michigan. Looking at December through February, much of the country has an equal chance of a warmer or colder winter, with the bottom half of the country looking warmer. The precipitation forecast is the same as for the November through January period.