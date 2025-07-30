Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Dalton

Get To Know Dalton:

Okay, everyone needs to fall in love with Dalton! He is the longest resident at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

Why? They don’t know!

He loves to hug, he is housetrained, he likes to play with other dogs, he is amazing in his kennel, sits patiently. Oh, and check out his skills!!! This guy is golden!!

Dalton is available at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. The volunteers have sponsored his adoption fee for someone who can provide him with a great home.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

