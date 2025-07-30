“Hello” Adele Awards: Tracing the Path From Comeback Single To Most Awarded Song of the Decade

When Adele released “Hello” in October 2015, it marked more than a return — it became a cultural event. After a four-year hiatus, the sweeping ballad broke records and garnered considerable attention worldwide. This article traces how “Hello” rose from a comeback single to one of the decade's most acclaimed and awarded songs.

The Long-Awaited Return: Setting the Stage for a Comeback

After the huge success of her album 21, Adele took a break from music to raise her son, Angelo. Her absence created a void, and speculation about her return built steadily. By 2015, anticipation was high.

21 had sold over 11 million copies in the U.S. and spent 24 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming a modern benchmark for commercial and cultural success. Some critics even compared its impact to Michael Jackson's Thriller.

The pressure to deliver something equally powerful was immense. A brief teaser for a new single, aired on British television in October, sparked immediate global attention. That song was “Hello.” More than a new release, it reignited Adele's career and reminded audiences of her presence in a rapidly changing music landscape.

Breaking Records From Day One: The Initial Impact

The release of “Hello” on Oct. 23, 2015, had an instantaneous and historic impact. The Xavier Dolan-directed music video broke the previous record set by Taylor Swift's “Bad Blood” with 27.7 million views in just one day.

The production and emotional tone of the video contributed to the song's increased popularity. In the U.S., “Hello” sold 1,112,000 digital downloads in its first week, setting a new record and surpassing Flo Rida's “Right Round,” which had held the top spot since 2009.

Streaming figures were equally impressive, with 58% of the 61.1 million U.S. streams of the song coming from YouTube. Globally, it achieved 47.5 million streams. From day one, “Hello” was a commercial event that redefined success in the digital era.

Chart Domination: The Global Success Story

“Hello” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of only a few songs to do so. It held this position for 10 consecutive weeks, joining an elite list of tracks that have maintained such a long run.

In the U.K., it entered the singles chart at number one with 333,000 combined sales, making it the highest-selling chart-topper in three years. The song also broke the U.K. streaming record previously held by Justin Bieber's “What Do You Mean?” with 7.32 million plays in its first week.

Its momentum was global. “Hello” topped the charts in 36 countries and reached No. 1 on iTunes in 102 markets, reinforcing its cross-border appeal. These numbers showed how one song, powered by timing and storytelling, could dominate a fragmented music market.

Critical Acclaim and Industry Recognition

“Hello” won praise from critics for demonstrating a greater emotional range while remaining faithful to Adele's distinctive sound. The “Guardian” called it a ‘superior example' of the modern ballad and praised its rich production and catchy chorus.

Rolling Stone placed it at No. 6 on its list of the best songs of 2015, noting its emotional weight and confident delivery. Many critics compared it positively with previous hits, such as “Someone Like You” and “Rolling in the Deep,” acknowledging its well-known themes of regret and longing that the song presents more maturely.

In later retrospectives, Parade ranked it 12th among Adele's greatest songs, while American Songwriter placed it third. The song's critical reception reflected more than admiration but showed that Adele could grow as an artist while still appealing to a varied fanbase. “Hello” was a rare success that met both commercial and critical expectations across genres and audiences.

The Road to Award Season: Building Momentum

The song's timely release in October 2015 coincided perfectly with award season consideration. It quickly became a top contender at major ceremonies because of its impact on fans and emotional depth. Xavier Dolan directed the music video, which added a powerful artistic element to the song.

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, the video earned nominations for Video of the Year, Best Female Video, Best Pop Video, and Best Direction. It won the Juno Award for Video of the Year and received a nomination for Best Song at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Industry professionals viewed “Hello” as a whole package — emotionally stirring, commercially dominant, and artistically captivating.

The Awards Sweep: Grammy Glory and Beyond

“Hello” took home three of the most coveted awards at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2017 — Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance — making Adele the first artist to win all three of the top categories at the GRAMMYs twice.

She also won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 25, bringing her total GRAMMY count that night to five. “Hello” continued its success internationally, winning British Single of the Year at the Brit Awards and the Australasian Performing Right Association Award for International Work of the Year.

Adele's “Hello” was also awarded trophies at the Billboard Music Awards and other international events. These accomplishments demonstrated the industry's recognition of Adele's ability to combine musical skill with broad appeal, making “Hello” one of the most decorated songs of its time.

Legacy and Long-Term Impact

“Hello” showed that traditional songwriting could still do well in the age of streaming. Along with the success of 25, which sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, the single called into question the idea of decreasing sales of both physical and digital music.

In the United States alone, 25 sold over three million copies, while the U.K. added another 800,000. Adele's decision to withhold the album from streaming services at launch also sparked important discussions about digital distribution and artist compensation.

By the end of 2015, “Hello” had sold 12.3 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling digital singles of all time. The song revived interest in piano ballads, showing that emotional depth can still thrive in a fragmented music scene.

The Perfect Storm: How “Hello” Became a Decade-Defining Hit