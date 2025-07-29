Saweetie and TWICE Join Forces for ‘Superstars’: A Game-Changing Music Collab Between East and West

Saweetie teams up with K-pop sensation TWICE for their new track "Superstars," set to drop on August 1. This marks their first creative venture together.

Saweetie posted a fresh teaser of their collab on Instagram on July 25, with the caption, "'superstars' with TWICE 8/1."In the short clip, you can see the artists in action at JYP Entertainment's studio. The preview reveals the catchy hook: "You can hop up in my car, you know who you are / I got friends that wanna party and they look like superstars."

The track mixes sweet melodies with sharp beats. Saweetie brings the fire with her lines: "Turnin' me out, I go zero to sixty / Flyin' through traffic, ratched, sexy / Pull up right now, we can get up out the city."

Sharp-eyed fans spotted hints when they saw Saweetie dancing to TWICE's latest single, "This Is For." The buzz started building fast after that video went live.

As TWICE's star rises worldwide, this mix of styles hits at just the right time. They're about to kick off a massive world tour that's confirmed to pass through Asia and Australia. Word on the street is, they might add stops in North America and Europe, too.

The new track will open new doors for both acts. TWICE steps into the US rap scene, while Saweetie connects with K-pop's global audience. Fans seem to be loving the collab too, as one commented on the teaser post: "Twice collecting the rap girlies like infinity stones."

This isn't the first crossover between Western and K-pop artists. "Superstar" is just the latest in a string of cross-cultural hits, following the path of BTS with Halsey on "Boy With Luv" and BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez on the hit "Ice Cream."

What's next for the TWICE girlies? They're currently delivering shows for Part 1 of their THIS IS FOR World Tour. The group kicked it off in South Korea on July 19 and will rock the stages in Japan, Macao, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Hong Kong until December.