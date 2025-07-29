ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Saweetie and TWICE Join Forces for ‘Superstars’: A Game-Changing Music Collab Between East and West

Saweetie teams up with K-pop sensation TWICE for their new track “Superstars,” set to drop on August 1. This marks their first creative venture together. Saweetie posted a fresh teaser…

Queen Quadri
A split image of Saweetie at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on the left and Momo, Sana and Mina of Korean idol group TWICE posing during the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome on the right.
Kaitlyn Morris/Stringer via Getty Images / Masterpress/Stringer via Getty Images

Saweetie teams up with K-pop sensation TWICE for their new track "Superstars," set to drop on August 1. This marks their first creative venture together.

Saweetie posted a fresh teaser of their collab on Instagram on July 25, with the caption, "'superstars' with TWICE 8/1."In the short clip, you can see the artists in action at JYP Entertainment's studio. The preview reveals the catchy hook: "You can hop up in my car, you know who you are / I got friends that wanna party and they look like superstars."

The track mixes sweet melodies with sharp beats. Saweetie brings the fire with her lines: "Turnin' me out, I go zero to sixty / Flyin' through traffic, ratched, sexy / Pull up right now, we can get up out the city."

Sharp-eyed fans spotted hints when they saw Saweetie dancing to TWICE's latest single, "This Is For." The buzz started building fast after that video went live.

As TWICE's star rises worldwide, this mix of styles hits at just the right time. They're about to kick off a massive world tour that's confirmed to pass through Asia and Australia. Word on the street is, they might add stops in North America and Europe, too.

The new track will open new doors for both acts. TWICE steps into the US rap scene, while Saweetie connects with K-pop's global audience. Fans seem to be loving the collab too, as one commented on the teaser post: "Twice collecting the rap girlies like infinity stones."

This isn't the first crossover between Western and K-pop artists. "Superstar" is just the latest in a string of cross-cultural hits, following the path of BTS with Halsey on "Boy With Luv" and BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez on the hit "Ice Cream."

What's next for the TWICE girlies? They're currently delivering shows for Part 1 of their THIS IS FOR World Tour. The group kicked it off in South Korea on July 19 and will rock the stages in Japan, Macao, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Hong Kong until December.

Want to catch them live in any of these countries? You can find more details on their upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on TWICE's official website.

SaweetieTWICE
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Beyoncé is seen onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music84-Year-Old Superfan Gets Dream Floor Seats to ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ After TikTok Message to Beyoncé Takes OffQueen Quadri
Mariah Carey performs on the Sunset Stage during the Rock in Rio festival at Cidade do Rock on September 22, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicMariah Carey Reflects on Her Past, Marriage, and Finding Her VoiceKayla Morgan
Ed Sheeran attends the European Premiere of F1 ® The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England.
MusicEd Sheeran Keeps 24-Hour Security for Family After Kidnapping ThreatsQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect