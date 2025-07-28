Mystery Posters in Sydney Spark Rumors of Sabrina Carpenter’s Australia Tour

Strange posters of Sabrina Carpenter's next album, Man's Best Friend, caught eyes across Sydney this week. The images show the star next to a Labrador pup, sitting in a director's chair.

"Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend posters are popping up in Australia," said Brenton Larney in a now-viral TikTok post. He continued, stating that: "This is in Sydney. I don't know if there's any other in Melbourne, in Brisbane or whatever, but I don't think you put this up for no reason. We've been getting Easter Eggs for Sabrina Carpenter Australia dates for the last little bit," as reported in Pedestrian.tv.

Larney's TikTok clip shot past 192,900 views in a flash. His sharp-eyed fans spotted more hints at a tour, like an Australian plate at a London event. The podcast host thinks big news might drop soon in the coming weeks or at least next month.

Set for an August 29 release, the upcoming album will mark the star's seventh studio work. Her past Short n' Sweet shows missed the land down under, leaving her Aussie fans waiting for her next tour.

While many view Larry's TikTok as a ray of hope that the "Espreso" singer will drop by this time, some watchers stay cautious. A TikTok user pointed out how they got left out of the tour lineup last year. "We had Short n' Sweet posters in Australia last year too, so don't get your hopes up," they wrote in the comments.

While her Short n' Sweet Tour will roll through North America again by October, there has been no official announcement or confirmation of the Australian dates. The buzz keeps building, though — in just half a day, Larney's post hit 22,000 likes on TikTok.

The fresh marketing push has set social media on fire. With each passing day, more signs point to possible shows in Australian cities, but nothing's set in stone yet.

Want to see the GRAMMY-winning artist perform her hits live in North America this fall? She'll rock the stages in Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville, and Toronto before wrapping up the second leg in Los Angeles on November 23.