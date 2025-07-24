Alexander Skarsgård Talks About Taylor Swift ‘Widest Dreams’ Song Rumors on Podcast

On a recent podcast, actor Alexander Skarsgård spoke about the buzz linking him to Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams." The chat took place on July 21.

"I'm going to be honest. I wrote the lyrics to that song myself and sent it to Taylor," Skarsgård joked. He stayed light-hearted about the chatter around the 2015 track, when asked if it was truly inspired by him, as fans speculated for years online.

The rumors started after Swift and Skarsgård worked together on The Giver in 2014. Sharp-eyed fans spotted clues in the music video for "Wildest Dreams" — shot in South Africa — showing a quick film set romance that matched the timing of The Giver shoot in 2013.

During the episode, when asked if Swift's devoted fans made him watch his words, Skarsgård gave a quick "Yeah," as reported by Daily Mail. Then he added with a grin, "We're all Swifties," before joking yet again, saying, "It's about Brad Pitt, guys. Let's be honest."

The track, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, tells the story of a brief fling with a "tall and handsome" man. You can hear her pleading with the lover to remember her, with lyrics like "I can see the end as it begins/ My one condition is/ Say you'll remember me."

"Standing in a nice dress/ Staring at the sunset, babe/ Red lips and rosy cheeks/ Say you'll see again/ Even if it's just in your wildest dreams." Since its release, viewers have watched the video nearly a billion times on YouTube.

The subject came up when host Dax Shepard mentioned telling his kid the song was about him. "Do you have the same fear to either acknowledge or deny that that could be true, because the power of the Swifties is so strong that you don't even want to talk about it?" Shepard asked, before the actor confirmed.

Swift never officially revealed who sparked "Wildest Dreams." The track sits among other relationship-inspired songs on her 1989 album.

Throughout her career, the "Love Story" singer has written several hit tracks rumored to be about her ex-boyfriends, including Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, and John Mayer.