Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Waffle

Aiken County Animal Shelter

Get To Know Waffle:

Waffle is a medium-sized, mixed breed who is almost 9 months old. He could be up to 44 pounds when full-grown.

Waffle is a playful puppy that needs a home with another playful pup! It seems at some time he was trained. This little guy is housetrained, he knows sit and shake. His stress level is building, he has been at the Aiken County Animal Shelter for a long time and it's heartbreaking to see him deteriorate. He is such a cute pup!

Aiken County Animal Shelter

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!