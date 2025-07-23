ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Waffle

Get To Know Waffle: Waffle is a medium-sized, mixed breed who is almost 9 months old. He could be up to 44 pounds when full-grown. Waffle is a playful puppy…

Cody
Wet Nose Wednesday WaffleAiken County Animal Shelter

Get To Know Waffle:

Waffle is a medium-sized, mixed breed who is almost 9 months old. He could be up to 44 pounds when full-grown.

Waffle is a playful puppy that needs a home with another playful pup! It seems at some time he was trained. This little guy is housetrained, he knows sit and shake. His stress level is building, he has been at the Aiken County Animal Shelter for a long time and it's heartbreaking to see him deteriorate. He is such a cute pup!

WaffleAiken County Animal Shelter

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

adoptable dogsDogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Boo - Wet Nose Wednesday
Wet Nose WednesdayWet Nose Wednesday: Meet BooCody
Wet Nose Wednesday - Pongo
Wet Nose WednesdayWet Nose Wednesday: Meet PongoCody
Wet Nose Wednesday Rylee
Wet Nose WednesdayWet Nose Wednesday: Meet RyleeCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect