This Day in Top 40 History: July 22

On July 22, 2006, Johnny Cash's album American V: A Hundred Highways hit No. 1 on the charts. The album was released posthumously, nearly three years after his passing. It was the second time a Johnny Cash album topped the charts. The first was his 31st album At San Quentin, released over 30 years prior. Continue reading to see what other momentous events took place on July 22 in music history.