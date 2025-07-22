This Day in Top 40 History: July 22
On July 22, 2006, Johnny Cash’s album American V: A Hundred Highways hit No. 1 on the charts. The album was released posthumously, nearly three years after his passing. It…
On July 22, 2006, Johnny Cash's album American V: A Hundred Highways hit No. 1 on the charts. The album was released posthumously, nearly three years after his passing. It was the second time a Johnny Cash album topped the charts. The first was his 31st album At San Quentin, released over 30 years prior. Continue reading to see what other momentous events took place on July 22 in music history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
- 1977: Elvis Costello released his debut album, My Aim Is True. It's still regarded as one of the most renowned, revered, and influential albums in rock and punk history.
- 1989: Martika's single, "Toy Soldiers" hit No. 1 in the United States. The British musician caught Prince's eye, and he began working with her on her next project.
- 2003: KISS released a live album, which was recorded with support from the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. The album, Symphony Alive IV, made it to the 18th spot on the U.S. album charts.
Cultural Milestones
- 1967: Pink Floyd played a gig at The Beach Ballroom. This famous venue in Aberdeen, Scotland, is known for its springy dance floor, and many iconic acts have played there.
- 1971: It was the second day of filming for John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Imagine film. One clip from the day shows Lennon playing his white piano while singing nothing other than "Imagine."
- 2019: The music video for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" reached 1 billion views on YouTube. It was the first video made prior to 1990 to accomplish this feat.
Industry Changes and Challenges
- 2000: At the second Wembley show of Oasis's Standing on the Shoulders of Giants tour, the concert was recorded and broadcast to millions of people. Liam Gallagher's erratic behavior derailed the show and the broadcast, but it was possibly more memorable because of it.
- 2015: A study was released revealing that taste in music might correlate to the way people think, analyze patterns, and empathize with others.
From debut albums to digital milestones, the events of July 22 encapsulate the dynamic nature of the music industry. What seem like small or insignificant moments — such as Johnny Cash recording a few voice-only tracks late in life — can transform into wildly influential pieces of art that shape the future of music.