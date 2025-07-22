Colbie Caillat to Release a Duets Album ‘This Time Around’

Bring out the bubbly (the song and the champagne) because Colbie Caillat is back, and this time, she’s bringing friends. The sunny-voiced singer-songwriter just announced her duets album, This Time Around, and to say we’re excited to hear feel-good vibes from Colbie again is an understatement.

Colbie Caillat on This Time Around

Caillat released her debut album in 2007, supported by singles “Bubbly” and “Realize.” Now, more than a decade later, she is bringing back her hits on her duets album, This Time Around. The album features collaborations with Maren Morris, Gavin DeGraw, Walker Hayes, Chris Young, and Russell Dickerson, among others.

Aside from her past hits, the album will also include three new tracks: “Live Without,” “Can’t Say No,” and “Kinda Single.”

On Doing the Album

Caillat said the album is a project she’s been thinking of doing for a long time: “I’ve wanted to revisit some of my older singles for years, but never really carved out the time. My voice has matured a lot since I recorded them in my early 20s, and so has my production style and musical taste.”

She added, “Making them duets felt like a fun way to reimagine the songs and bring in fresh energy through collaborations with some of my favorite artists,” via Billboard.

Caillat gushed about her collaborators. “Each artist brought something unique. Being in the studio with Maren Morris was unreal — she’s one of my all-time favorite vocalists. Walker Hayes brought such a positive, fun energy to the room, and working with him was a joy. And I’m a longtime superfan of Lee Brice — getting to write with him and become friends was a true bucket-list moment. I absolutely love his voice.”

The “Fallin’ For You” singer also shared that her collaborators recorded the tracks with her in person in Nashville, except for Jason Mraz. Mraz re-recorded his part in the duo’s 2008 duet “Lucky” in California. The track was included in Mraz’s album We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.

This Time Around Track Listing

Fallin’ For You (Caillat, Maren Morris)

Brighter Than The Sun (Caillat, Walker Hayes)

Bubbly (Caillat, Amos Lee)

Kinda Single (Caillat, Lee Brice)

Live Without (Caillat, Maddie + Tae)

Circles (Caillat, Gavin DeGraw)

Realize (Caillat, Mitchell Tenpenny)

Lucky (Caillat, Jason Mraz)

Try (Caillat, Hillary Scott)

I Never Told You (Caillat, Chris Young)

Can’t Say No (Caillat, Ryan Hurd)

If You Love Me Let Me Go (Caillat, Russell Dickerson)