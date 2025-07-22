Billie Eilish Announces a Team Up With James Cameron for 3D Concert Film Mid-Show in Manchester

At her Manchester show, Billie Eilish dropped big news. The star will film a 3D concert movie with Oscar-winning director James Cameron. Cameras will roll throughout her four shows at Co-op Live Arena in the UK..

"So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here. Basically, I can't say much about it, but what I can say is that I'm working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it's going to be in 3D," the "Birds of a Feather" singer excitedly announced to the crowd, as reported by The Wrap.

The film will catch moments from her ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. Starting last fall, she's taken her music across the globe. From packed shows in North America to wild nights in Australia, the tour will finally wrap up this November at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Cameron showed up to watch the Manchester show, where she shared the news. His films have made over $8 billion worldwide. That puts him right behind the top money-making director in film history. If you're an Avatar fan, you know he's busy prepping to release Avatar: Fire and Ash by December 19, closing out his busy year.

To keep the film shots matching, Billie will wear one outfit for all four Manchester shows from Saturday to Wednesday. Speaking to her fans at the venue, the Grammy-winning artist continued: "So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He's in the audience somewhere, just saying. So don't mind that, and also I'll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row."

The concerts run through next week, wrapping up July 23. This marks her third time making concert films. Back in 2021, she made waves with The World's a Little Blurry in February and put out Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles by September.

Manchester's venue made big changes for these shows. They switched all food stands to plant-based choices — a first for O2 Arena. The whole crew eats vegan while touring, and they only sell earth-friendly merch.

The movie's release date stays under wraps for now. They'll need time to work their magic after the cameras stop rolling in Manchester. From there, she'll move to Dublin, then Japan, before returning to the US.