Dax Shepard Celebrates Wife Kristen Bell’s First Emmy Nomination by Posting a Nude Photo of Her

When you’ve been married as long as Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell (well, by Hollywood standards, that’s about two lifetimes), you’ve earned the right to celebrate your spouse’s achievements in your unique way.

The world woke up this week to the delightful news that Kristen Bell snagged her first-ever Emmy nomination for Nobody Wants This (loooong overdue, if you ask literally anyone who watched Veronica Mars and The Good Place). And how did her husband celebrate the milestone?

By posting a photo of her doing yoga wearing only socks, naturally.

Dax Shepard Posted a Nude Photo of Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard posted on Instagram a snapshot of Bell doing a yoga pose with nothing but a pair of blue socks. He did, however, cover Bell’s behind with a red square. He captioned the post with, “People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s. This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

Fans flooded the comments section, with Gwyneth Paltrow also chiming in: “Oh my God, Dax.”

The photo isn’t actually new since the podcaster already posted it on Mother’s Day 2021. He wrote at the time, “Mom’ing has changed since I was a kid…and I’m here for it. Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft. My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell.”

Bell’s Reaction

The Gossip Girl alum reposted Shepard’s post to her Instagram story. She also uploaded a photo of her in a Zoom call with the show’s creator, Erin Foster. She wrote in the caption, “finding out I was nominated for an Emmy — finding out @erinfoster was nominated for an Emmy!!!!”

Bell was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. Her co-star, Adam Brody, was also nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. The nomination was also Brody’s first. He also announced the news on his social media and congratulated both Bell and Foster, per Page Six.