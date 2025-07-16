Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Boo
Get To Know Boo:
Boo! This gorgeous hippo came to the Aiken County Animal Shelter when his owner died. At seven years old he deserves a home and a bed, not a kennel. It’s been weeks now and no one looks at him. He is a volunteer favorite! Walks great, house trained, knows commands and just wants to lay next to you. He is dreamy!
His adoption fee has been sponsored for a great home!
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
Please Share.