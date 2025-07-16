ContestsEvents
Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Boo

Get To Know Boo: Boo! This gorgeous hippo came to the Aiken County Animal Shelter when his owner died. At seven years old he deserves a home and a bed,…

Cody
Aiken County Animal Shelter

Get To Know Boo:

Boo! This gorgeous hippo came to the Aiken County Animal Shelter when his owner died. At seven years old he deserves a home and a bed, not a kennel. It’s been weeks now and no one looks at him. He is a volunteer favorite! Walks great, house trained, knows commands and just wants to lay next to you. He is dreamy!

His adoption fee has been sponsored for a great home!

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

adoptable dogsDogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
