Hailey Bieber Seemingly ‘Side-Eyed’ Scotter Braun’s Praises for Justin Bieber’s New Album

Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber’s former manager, dropped a glowing review of Bieber’s recent album, Swag. Via his Instagram Stories, Braun called the album "beautiful, raw, and truly him." Hailey, Bieber's wife, reacted to the praise but not in a positive way. Instead, she kept it cheeky. She hopped onto her Instagram Stories with a hilariously exaggerated side-eye selfie with Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed” playing in the background. A shade? You bet.

What Prompted Hailey Bieber to React that Way

Braun’s praise for the album was quite a lengthy one. The record executive wrote (via Page Six), “He poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run. I’ve played no role in this one, but as someone who’s always believed in him, I’m incredibly proud and impressed and genuinely enjoying the music.” Braun even mentioned that “Daisies” is his favorite and urged everyone to “stream Swag and support an authentic voice.”

It seemed sweet, right?

The issue is, before the album dropped, Bieber reportedly settled a financial dispute with Braun amounting to $26 million plus $5.5 million of unpaid commission. The record executive claimed that Bieber’s debt came from the $40 million advance from tour-backing company AEG, which requested Bieber pay them for the loan after backing out from his Justice tour in 2022.

Braun’s post might not just be because he’s a Belieber, but because it followed a major payday, and Hailey’s side-eye selfie with the music “Obsessed,” which a lot of people consider a clapback anthem, says more than a lengthy post.

What Happened Between Braun and Bieber

There seems to be something off about Braun. Remember when he bought Taylor Swift’s masters without her consent? Or Madison Beer’s claims that he bullied her? Bieber isn’t the only artist who has left him, either — Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, David Guetta, the Black Eyed Peas, and Carly Rae Jepsen have all stopped working with him, per Betches.