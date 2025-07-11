Taylor Swift Gets Back Music Rights, Fans Think New ‘Seashore’ Album Coming

After striking a deal with Shamrock Capital, Taylor Swift now owns the master recordings of her first six albums. Meanwhile, her devoted listeners spot clues pointing to a possible ocean-inspired musical project.

The pop star shared news of getting her master's back in a letter to fans, stating, "I've already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now," according to ComingSoon.

According to a TikTok video from StyleCaster, music maker Aaron Dessner sparked many Swifties' curiosity by posting multiple seashore stories on Instagram. Fans are speculating that it might be a hint to Taylor Swift's 12th album, which many believe will be titled Seashore.

This won't be his first collaboration with the "Love Story" singer. His past work with her brought hit records like Folklore and Evermore to life.

Swift's shop now stocks items with waves and shells from the "1989" time period. Since fans haven't gotten any new music since she put out The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, the anticipation for her next album is very high.

In her written message to her fans, Swift spoke about bringing back Reputation. She wrote, "Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about."

Music watchers predict a mix of acoustic sounds and electronic beats in what might come next. Should rumors prove true, this would mark Swift's 12th or 13th full album.

Looking ahead, the artist wants her work to spring from joy rather than "from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have." Her words hint at a fresh start.