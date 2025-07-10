The Top Place to See Fall Colors in Georgia

It's so wild to think that the second the Fourth of July is over, it's time to start thinking about autumn and fall colors. Of course, not everybody follows this rule, but in general, as soon as the Fourth of July is over, stores start to usher in their back-to-school items and people start making fall vacation plans.

Making those fall vacation plans early is a good idea, because the best spots get booked well in advance. There are some areas of the country known for fall colors that get booked more than a year in advance, so it's always smart to plan early. Luckily, there are some spots in this state that are lovely for viewing fall colors. Now, one travel outlet is naming the best place to see fall colors in each state, including this one.

Where to See Fall Colors in the State

The crew at Smokey Mountains has put together a tally of the finest places to see fall colors in each U.S. state. "There’s perhaps nothing more magical than watching in awe as the leaves start changing colors each fall," they note in the feature. "As they move from green to yellow to orange to red, the brilliant array of hues seem to dance in the sunlight and take on a whole life of their own."

For Georgia, they love Lookout Mountain is a mountain ridge at the northwest corner of the state, which is a beautiful and celebrated spot. "Well known as home to Rock City, Lookout Mountain goes big on the fall colors across the gardens and beyond," they note. "In fact, if you go up to Lover's Leap, it’s said that you can see the foliage across seven states, treating you to the full rainbow of hues."