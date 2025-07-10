Bruno Mars’ GRAMMYs Success: How Mars and Anderson.Paak’s Silk Sonic Won Big

Silk Sonic, the superstar duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, is one of the hottest collabs to come out of the early 2020s. Silk Sonic achieved unprecedented GRAMMY success in 2022, sweeping the awards clean, cementing them as one of the most successful musical partnerships in recent GRAMMY history. Read on to follow Silk Sonic's journey from an idea to a powerhouse collaboration and GRAMMY dominance.

The Formation of Silk Sonic: When 2 Superstars Collide

Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak met in 2017 while touring together during the European leg of Mars' 24K Magic World Tour. They collaborated in a London studio with funk legend Nile Rodgers and Disclosure's Guy Lawrence during this tour, which laid the foundation for their creative relationship.

Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak announced the formation of their partnership in 2021, with a name given to them by funk legend Bootsy Collins. Bootsy Collins, a 1997 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and No. 4 on Rolling Stone's 50 Greatest Bassists of All Time list in 2020, was a major figure in endorsing Silk Sonic's sound. Collins suggested the name after listening to their debut album. Other names considered included RoboCop Funk, The Conquistadors, The Atlantic Stars, and Lava Lamps. Their debut single, "Leave the Door Open," was released on March 5, 2021.

"Leave the Door Open": The Hit That Started It All

Although "Leave the Door Open" would ultimately be a chart-topping hit, writing it "almost broke the band up," according to Mars. Anderson.Paak also stated that the song required "So much patience ..." The song is a blend of Philadelphia soul, R&B, and pop, influenced by the quiet storm radio format. "Leave the Door Open" is composed in C major with a tempo of 74 beats per minute. It was recorded to feel like a live tape recording with contemporary vocal cadences and conversational lyrics. Its nostalgic yet contemporary sound perfectly captured the essence of Silk Sonic.

The song was a commercial success. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two nonconsecutive weeks and reached No. 1 in its fifth week on the chart. The song generated 21.5 million U.S. streams, sold 28,600 copies, and had 59.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week of April 12, 2021. "Leave the Door Open" was certified two times Platinum by the RIAA.

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards Clean Sweep

Silk Sonic had a historic night at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. They opened the show with a performance of "777" and won all four categories in which they were nominated. This included:

Best R&B Performance (in a rare tie with Jazmine Sullivan's "Pick Up Your Feelings")

Best R&B Song

Song of the Year

Record of the Year

Anderson.Paak gave a memorable acceptance speech, declaring, "In the industry, we call that a clean sweep!" Silk Sonic celebrated throughout the night and promised, "Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight."

The Individual GRAMMY Legacies Behind Silk Sonic

Both artists had a strong GRAMMY history before their collaboration. Bruno Mars had already accumulated 15 wins, with 13 of those occurring between 2016 and 2022, establishing a six-year winning streak. His previous major wins included a 2018 sweep with 24K Magic, during which he won six GRAMMYs, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album. Leave the Door Open won Mars his third Record of the Year award, following Uptown Funk (2016) and 24K Magic (2018).

Anderson.Paak was a rising GRAMMY success, with 13 nominations and eight wins before Silk Sonic. He broke through with his first nominations at the 59th GRAMMY Awards for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Malibu (2016), which also reached No. 5 on Billboard's R&B Albums chart. Together, Bruno Mars' and Anderson.Paak's combined GRAMMY experience totaled over a dozen wins before Silk Sonic was formed.

Beyond the GRAMMYs: Additional Recognition and Success

Silk Sonic achieved more than just GRAMMYs. They won multiple Soul Train Awards in 2021, including Song of the Year, the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award, and Video of the Year for "Leave the Door Open." They also won the Soul Train Award in 2022 for Video of the Year for "Smokin Out The Window." The artists won the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's Image Awards for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) for their single "Love Train" in 2023.

The duo's An Evening With Silk Sonic, was commercially successful, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and selling 104,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The album was certified Platinum by the RIAA (over 1 million equivalent units). Seven out of nine tracks on the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the No. 1 spot on the Top R&B Albums chart for two weeks.

Silk Sonic had an incredibly successful Las Vegas residency, performing 47 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM from Feb. 25, 2022, to April 2, 2023. This residency grossed $50.4 million and was nominated for Favorite Residency at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Legacy and Future of Silk Sonic's GRAMMY Dominance

Silk Sonic's GRAMMY success has had a lasting impact on both artists' careers and the music industry. Their clean sweep demonstrated the continued appeal of classic R&B and soul music for the modern audience, and their success opened doors for similar collaborative projects while emphasizing the power of combining established talent.

Future projects could spell further GRAMMY success for the pair, and Anderson.Paak has confirmed that Silk Sonic is not retiring. They have tour plans for 2025, including their Las Vegas residency at Park MGM's Dolby Live. Anderson.Paak's current projects include his directorial debut K-Pops! and collaborations with Fred Again, Cordae, and Gwen Stefani.

A GRAMMY Success Story That Redefined Musical Collaboration