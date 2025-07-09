Siblings Ariana and Frankie Grande Team Up on “Hotel Rock Bottom” Remix

A fresh take on "Hotel Rock Bottom" will hit streaming platforms on Friday, July 11, with pop sensation Ariana Grande adding her vocals to her brother Frankie's track. The remix comes as part of the expanded version of his first album, Hotel Rock Bottom.

Frankie announced the upcoming track on his Instagram with a teaser video. "The Hotel Rock Bottom remix featuring my sister @arianagrande will be out on Friday on my deluxe. This song is so personal to me, and having her on it makes it even more meaningful. Can't wait for you to hear it," he wrote in his caption.

This marks their first musical collaboration ever. The remix puts Ariana's voice on the chorus, which goes: "Ended up in Hotel Rock Bottom/ Don't know how I got here, that's my problem/ Might not be paradise, I gotta stay the night," as noted in Billboard.

Released on June 27, the 15-track album tells Frankie's raw story of recovery from addiction. "Had I tried to release an album while I was drinking and using, I probably would have never released it," he shared with ITV News. "I'm grateful that I took my time and waited until my instrument was clean and pure, and I could tell the stories I wanted to tell," he added.

Before stepping into music, the 42-year-old lit up Broadway stages in hits like Rock of Ages and Mamma Mia! Meanwhile, his sister splits time between music and acting, with parts in Wicked and the next Meet the Parents film.

Both siblings shared news of their collaboration on Monday. "love you so @frankiejgrande. i'm so proud of you and grateful to be part of this deluxe!" wrote Ariana on her Instagram story as she reposted the track's announcement teaser.

Standing strong behind the project is Frankie's husband, Hale Leon. The couple got married in 2022 with a Star Wars twist — their mom, Joan Grande, led the ceremony.