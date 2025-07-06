This Day in Top 40 History: July 6

On July 6, 1957 in Liverpool, England, the music industry changed forever when Paul McCartney and John Lennon met for the first time as teenagers. Lennon later invited McCartney to join his group, which was renamed The Beatles. From fateful first meetings to chart-topping releases, July 6 holds several memorable moments in Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Not every single or album is a hit, but many artists have enjoyed breakthrough moments on July 6 over the years:

1973: Queen released "Keep Yourself Alive," the band's first single. While this song did not chart, Queen eventually notched two No. 1 hits and sold an estimated 300 million records.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From live TV appearances to concerts that amassed huge crowds, July 6 has seen many noteworthy performances:

1967: Pink Floyd made their first appearance on British television, performing on Top of the Pops to promote their new single, "See Emily Play."

