BTS Announces Spring 2026 Return with New Album and World Tour

K-pop superstars BTS will make their comeback in spring 2026 with fresh music and shows worldwide, now that each member has completed their mandatory military duty. The news broke during a Tuesday Weverse stream that drew over 7.3 million fans.

"We'll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music," the group said in a statement, according to CNN.

They'll be heading to the studio this month to record the highly anticipated tracks at HYBE headquarters in the US. Their last full album was released in 2020 with Be, although they followed it up with their Proof collection in 2022. The wait ends soon.

Fans haven't seen a full tour since the 2022 Permission to Dance on Stage shows. Those concerts packed venues and screens with 4 million viewers worldwide.

"Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started," the group expressed in their statement, noted in The Hollywood Reporter, while also announcing their upcoming tour.

"We'll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you're as excited as we are," BTS stated. The members stayed creative and successful even while apart.

Since their start in 2013, BTS has shattered music records left and right. Many of their songs have topped several charts, with six of their full-length albums reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart in America. They ruled global music sales in both 2020 and 2021.

A special law change let them wait until 30 to serve the country. South Korea's National Assembly adjusted the rules just for K-pop stars like them, in recognition of their influence in contributing to the nation's economy, culture, and global image.