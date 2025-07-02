ContestsEvents
Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Rylee

Cody
Get To Know Rylee:

Seven-month-old Rylee is adorable and very social, though she is not ideal for young children since she gets scared by loud noises. Rylee is playful and terrific with other dogs. Her adoption fee is $35.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Cody
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
