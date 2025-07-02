The 10 Most Iconic Music Videos That Revolutionized Visual Storytelling in Pop Culture

In 1981, MTV aired its first music video. Suddenly, visual storytelling became as important as songwriting. Music videos mirror society, but the most memorable change it. Whether Britney Spears taught you to dance or you Michael Jackson inspired your Halloween costume, music videos have probably had a significant influence on how you see the world. From viral hits to groundbreaking visuals, these are the top 10 music videos that revolutionized pop culture and visual storytelling.

The First: “Video Killed the Radio Star”

Before the internet could be broken, the radio had to be blown up. The Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star" was the first music video aired on MTV. An innocent girl tunes a radio, sparks fly, and the world explodes into the fantastical future of music. This retrofuturistic video predicted the importance of this new medium.

The Epic: “Thriller”

Already a superstar, Michael Jackson expanded the scale of music videos in 1983. Directed by An American Werewolf in London's John Landis, the cinematic video had a $500,000 budget. It features Jackson transforming from a ‘50s heartthrob in a red leather jacket into a gruesome werewolf and a zombie.

The special effects are impressive, but the iconic choreography resonates most. Jackson leads a horde of ghouls in a dance still imitated today. With over a billion views on YouTube, “Thriller” is one of the most iconic ‘80s music videos.

The Innovative: “Take On Me”

“Take On Me” by a-ha wasn't initially successful, but with more than 2 billion YouTube views, it proves innovative music videos can make a hit. The concept is simple: a woman is pulled inside a comic where she explores the animated world with a handsome man on the run. Bouncing between reality and comic, the two end up together in the real world.

According to the animation team, this charming love story took about 16 weeks to create. The video required rotoscoping — painstakingly tracing live-action footage. The tedious work ensured seamless transitions, won multiple awards, and made a-ha the first Norwegian group to hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts.

The Controversial: “Like a Prayer”

Storytelling wasn't new, but 1989's “Like a Prayer” had a deeper message. Mixing racial imagery, religious symbolism, and a slip dress made for Natalie Wood, Madonna created one of history's most controversial music videos. She witnesses a crime blamed on an innocent Black man and flees to a church. There, a saint resembling the man comes to life. He kisses Madonna's forehead and she goes to free the man. Scenes of stigmata and burning crosses sparked controversy, even prompting a Vatican response. While the video may be shocking — “Like a Prayer” laid the groundwork for statement-making artists to come.

The Icon: “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Falling negligée straps bothered the Vatican, but Nirvana's 1991 grunge anarchy upset the suits. Picture a prep rally turned mosh pit. The lights are dim, dust hangs in the air, and Nirvana jams out under basketball hoops. "Kurt said, ‘My idea for the video is a pep rally gone wrong,'" recalls Geffen Records' Robin Sloane.

Beneath simplicity lurked a new counterculture. Nirvana dominated MTV, and grunge made its runway debut in Marc Jacob's 1992 collection for Perry Ellis. Cobain's discomfort with mainstream success added to the band's legend. Shot on a $50,000 budget, the video has over 2 billion views.

The Pop Fantasy: “Oops!...I Did It Again”

What do Mars, the RMS Titanic, and a red catsuit have in common? Welcome to the 2000s. Britney Spears's “Oops!...I Did It Again” video defines the decade's pop obsession. Featuring vague sci-fi references and Titanic dialogue, the plot was less important than the iconography.

What really makes the video memorable is the choreography. Scroll TikTok, and you'll still find the dance — proof it's one of the most iconic pop music videos of the 2000s. If you think Spears lacked a say, her stylist reassures even through buckets of sweat and a falling camera, "She definitely knew what she wanted and what she liked — that's what makes her Britney."

The Fashionable: “Bad Romance”

Often compared to others, Lady Gaga established herself as an original with 2009's “Bad Romance.” Harsh lighting and impractical fashion create a surreal world only Gaga could dream up. While music videos had long showcased fashion, Gaga took the couture connection further. She even provided the soundtrack for Alexander McQueen's collection and wore his closing look onscreen.

Exploring fame, the video is ready to be discussed, analyzed, and, most importantly, shared. The ending, which sees Gaga in a pyrotechnic bra next to her captor's skeleton, can't be missed.

The Trailblazer: “Gangnam Style”

MTV was already moving on, but in 2012 a quirky, Korean musician made the digital future clear. “Gangnam Style” became the first video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. Wearing a tuxedo, Psy dances in a stable, on a carousel, and in a blizzard. His goofy, horse-inspired dance was inescapable.

Watch this humorous video and you can't help smile, but Psy mentioned to the New York Times that it was intended to be a satire of Seoul's stylish Gangnam neighborhood. His message about class may be lost in all the humor, but Psy introduced K-pop to the world stage.

The Cultural: “Formation”

The year 2012 also saw Beyoncé reintroduce herself. “Formation” is a montage of costumes, unexpected locations, and choreography. However, the increasingly abstracted format of music videos allows Beyoncé to tell the story of Black culture. Released the day before her Super Bowl performance, “Formation” teased Beyoncé's visual album, Lemonade. The visual album format soon became a trend. When Beyoncé name-dropped Red Lobster, the chain saw 42,000 Twitter mentions in an hour. “Formation” proved the viability of viral music videos as art, activism, and commerce.

The Social Media Phenomenon: “360”

Opening with product placement, Charli XCX's “360” is surprisingly self-aware. The video invites you to crash an internet “it” girl dinner. Follow Charli through a variety of increasingly memeable scenes with the likes of Julia Fox, Alex Consani, and, for Gen X, Chloë Sevigny.

Charli stomps through a hospital, a car crash, and a gym where she spills red wine on her white top. It could become cringey, but the styling and irony make it a cultural commentary. The video mirrors the album's viral rollout, which spawned the infamous #bratsummer hashtag.

Music Videos of the Future

Since MTV launched music videos, this captivating medium has influenced audiences globally. Budgets ballooned, formats evolved, and viral trends now shape how music is released. One thing remains clear: the most iconic music videos reflect our culture — and sometimes change it.