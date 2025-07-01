Charli XCX’s Glastonbury Performance Triggers Fan Outrage Over Lorde No-Show and Lip-Syncing Claims

Fans at Glastonbury Festival voiced their anger during Charli XCX's Saturday night show. The anticipated duet with Lorde fell through, and viewers raised doubts about the singer's live vocals.

Taking the Pyramid Stage on June 28, the British pop singer drew thousands of fans who waited to see her perform "Girl, So Confusing" with Lorde. The plan crumbled when Lorde opted for a surprise morning set at the Woodies Stage, meaning she couldn't join Charli on stage.

Upset fans rushed to social media to express their disappointment. "So lorde not being here is atrocious??" posted user @ctphonehomee, while another fan asked, "Now why would lorde not be there," as reported by The Mirror.

More trouble brewed when TV viewers claimed the 32-year-old wasn't singing live. One watcher blasted: "Oh ffs can't watch Scissor Sisters and Charli XCX is bloody dreadful. Could literally be any random person miming. WTF for a Glastonbury Saturday night, disappointing."

This comes after her latest record, Brat, topped charts in three countries: the UK, Australia, and Ireland. The 2024 album snagged eight GRAMMY nominations and won three, including Best Dance Pop Recording for "Von Dutch," Best Recording Package, and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

The track "Girl, So Confusing" stems from past tension between the artists. XCX shared her experience trying to get Lorde to approve the lyrics with Billboard during her cover story interview. "I had to go through the process of telling her that this song is about her and her being okay with that first. I was trying to meet up with her for almost a year, and we kept having this weird, like, we were [going to], then we wouldn't. It spoke to the narrative of the song itself," she revealed.

Her fiancé, George Daniel from The 1975, watched her perform from backstage, fresh off his Friday headline spot. This year marks a busy festival run for XCX, with her earlier stops at Coachella and Primavera Barcelona in June.