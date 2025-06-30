Selena Gomez Reveals Ariana Grande as Dream Music Collaboration Partner

During a recent Complex sit-down with Karol G, Selena Gomez named Ariana Grande as her top pick for a future music project. The statement sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms.

While discussing their GOATs (Greatest Of All Time), Karol G asked the "Lose You to Love Me" singer to name the GOAT artist she's ever collaborated with, but Selena didn't want to ruffle any feathers. So, Karol switched it up and instead asked about who she wants to collaborate with next.

"I don't know, she's... I love her era," said Gomez about her pick, Ariana Grande, after deliberating for a moment.

This isn't the first wholesome interaction they've had. There have been several instances of mutual support between the stars that have appeared throughout the year. In May, Gomez posted on her Instagram story: "I'm reminded that women can always be supportive of each other. I love you, Ari," as reported by Billboard.

While they haven't recorded together, their paths crossed with "Ice Cream." Grande wrote parts of this 2020 hit, which brought together Selena and Blackpink. As reported by Elle, after its release, an ice cream cone-shaped flower arrangement arrived at Gomez's door from Grande that she posted on her story, writing "OBSESSED. Thank you so much for everything. Your support means the world."

The internet buzzed with split opinions about the potential collab. "Yes please, this collab would be EVERYTHING!! Lock them up in the studio!" one fan posted on X. "We would be supporting these two queens link up," another user excitedly shared.

Critics also shot back, with one writing: "Is Selena going to watch and listen to her sing? What else would she do?" Another fan who didn't appreciate the news wrote, "She's so obsessed with ariana, ari needs to get a restraining order."

The 2025 awards season shone a spotlight on both stars. When both got Golden Globe nods, Grande shared positive feelings about their nominations.

During the campaigns, the "Thank You Next" singer expressed, "I really love watching this moment happen for Selena. I know how hard she's worked and how long she's waited." This friendly move showed that no rivalry existed between them, even as competitors.

Through the years, you can see just how good Selena is at collaborating effectively with others from her past hits. She sang with Rema on "Calm Down," and won multiple awards, joined forces with Gracie Abrams, and created music with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, on "I Said I Love You First."